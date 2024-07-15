Man shot and killed outside soccer game in Winnipeg

A 22-year-old man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex on Waverly Street after the final games of the Canada African Cup of Nations were played on Saturday.

Winnipeg police said officers were called at 11:47 p.m. to the complex for a report of a shooting. An unresponsive man was found in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi of Winnipeg.

Gode Katembo, a member of the Canada African Cup of Nations executive board, said Monday he was inside the complex helping clean up when he heard what sounded like fireworks.

“I looked over to see what was happening in a parking lot, and I did not see any fireworks,” he said. “I ran immediately across, called everybody who was at the complex, and told them to go in the clubhouse.”

Police believe the shooting was targeted. No other injuries were reported.

“Very early on, the general patrol officers spoke with a number of people on scene, and established that the individual who did the shooting quickly left in a vehicle, and there was no belief of potential risk to the public at that time,” said Const. Dani McKinnon with WPS during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or have video to call the homicide unit. McKinnon said there were approximately 100 spectators at the game, and encouraged people with info that could help investigators to call them.

“No information is too small to have checked by the investigators,” she said. “It’s very, very crucial that if you have something you believe is suspicious to please contact the investigators to assist in this.”