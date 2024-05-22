Man shot at Red River Ex two years ago files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
The man, who was 16 at the time of the shooting and was working a booth at the event, filed a statement of claim with the Court of King's Bench on May 14 against the Red River Exhibition Association, North American Midway Entertainment-Canada Co, and two employers who operated a booth at the fair.
In his lawsuit, the man claims on June 20, 2022, he was taking a break from the booth he was working at and was approached by someone and their "gang."
The claim states the individual was "aggressive and threatening" toward the plaintiff, and the plaintiff believed the individual had a gun.
During the encounter, the lawsuit claims the man walked to one of the listed employers and told them, "I think these people are here to fight and I think they have a gun."
The lawsuit claims the employer told him not to worry about it and to go back to the station.
While walking back to the booth, the man was shot above the hip, the lawsuit said.
"The plaintiff underwent emergency surgery, was hospitalized for approximately one week and has since been participating in the recovery process," the lawsuit reads.
"The plaintiff now has difficulty urinating, has constant burning in his legs, and is unable to do the regular activities that he did before he was shot. The plaintiff also suffers from ongoing nightmares about the Shooting, is afraid of loud noises, and is paranoid when he is outside in public."
The lawsuit said the defendants "breached the duty of care owed to him" by failing to make the premises safe, failing to alert security or police immediately, and failing to have adequate security.
The plaintiff claims they have been unable to work and have suffered a loss of income.
The plaintiff is asking for general damages, special damages and past and future insured service costs.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Red River Ex for comment. North American Midway said in an email it was aware of the lawsuit be couldn't comment because it is before the courts.
No address or information was given for the two employees in the lawsuit.
No statement of defence has been filed and the lawsuit has not been tested in court.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that an 11-year-old boy was also hit during the shooting, and did not know anyone involved.
In 2023, the exhibition said it was increasing its security measures, saying it was spending around $250,000 on the enhanced measures.
