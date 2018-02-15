

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old man had died after being stabbed Wednesday morning in the North End.

Winnipeg police said it happened around 8:50 a.m. in the first 100 block of Charles Walk.

Officers arrived, located an injured man, and he was transported to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Conrad Flett of St. Theresa Point.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.