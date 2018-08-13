

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 34-year-old Winnipeg man they said had large machetes taped to both of his hands in the Robertson neighbourhood Friday.

Officers believe the man was coming down from a meth high at the time and allege he hatched a plan to attack in an effort to get shot by police.

Police said he called them himself at around 7:10 a.m., to report a man armed with a machete.

When officers arrived, the man tried to come towards them, but they retreated to keep a safe distance. They said the man kept trying to go towards officers and yelled at them to shoot him.

Police used a less-lethal weapon to handle and take them man into custody without harming him.

The man is facing charges of possession of a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

He was detained in custody.