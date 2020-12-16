WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has officially administered its first the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning.

The first injection took place at 8:45 a.m. at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus. The first vaccines were given to Dr. Brian Penner, internal medicine at the Health Sciences Centre; Sherry Plett, a registered nurse with Southern Health; and Dr. Brian Sharkey, a family physician who sees patients in urgent care at Victoria Hospital.

This event comes one day after Manitoba received its first COVID-19 vaccines.

The first batch of immunizations will be given to approximately 900 health-care workers.

The vaccines are stored at the U of M at an ultra-low temperature, and can’t be moved after delivery.

The first vaccinations come nine months after the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Manitoba.

“As we round out 2020, and look ahead to a new year, there is hope in the window for a safe and healthier future,” said Premier Brian Pallister on Tuesday.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre