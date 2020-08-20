WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial health officer, made the announcement on Thursday.

Manitoba has recorded 796 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

Of the new cases, 17 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 10 are in the Southern Health Region, and six are from the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are currently 247 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 537 people have recovered.

The death toll remains at 12.

Roussin said due to a technical issue, the current status of people in hospital is not available.

On Wednesday, 1,596 tests were performed, which brings the total to 119,210 since early February.

Roussin is also advising Manitobans about two cases of exposure to COVID-19.

The first incident happened on Aug. 8 at Manipogo Provincial Park, which is located on Lake Manitoba just off PTH 276.

The second incident happened on Aug. 8 at a Crocus Soccer field in Brandon, located at 930 First Street.

Roussin said the risk of transmission is low.