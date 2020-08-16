WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba announced 36 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with most of the infections in the Southern Health region.

Of the new cases, 21 are in the Southern Health region, one in Interlake-Eastern, nine in Prairie Mountain and five in Winnipeg.

The announcement brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 697.

Most of the cases announced Sunday in the Southern Health region are connected to a cluster, according to a news bulletin from the Manitoba government.

There are now 205 active cases in the province, nine people are in hospital and three are in intensive care, while 483 people have recovered.

Nine people have died of the virus in Manitoba. The most recent death was announced by public health officials on Saturday. The patient was a man in his 80s from Portage la Prairie, who was in intensive care.

According to Sunday's bulletin, 1,669 laboratory tests have been done in the province. In all, 113,952 COVID-19 tests have completed, since early February.

The test positivity rate stands at 1.47.