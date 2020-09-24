WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement in a news conference.

There have been a total of 1,711 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

The province also officially confirmed a death at the Parkview Place personal care home that was reported by Revera on Tuesday.

The death brings the total number of deaths in Manitoba to 19 since the pandemic started.

The person was a woman in her 90s.

Of the new cases, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, four are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two cases in the Southern Health Region, and 30 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are currently 449 active cases and 1,243 people have recovered.

There are 11 people in hospital and six people are in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 1,616 tests were performed, bringing the total to 171,661 since early February.

HEALTH CENTRE REOPENS

The province also announced the Carberry Plains Health Centre has reopened.

It has been moved to the Caution level from the Critical level in the province's Pandemic Response System.

The health centre remained under the Critical level, even though the Prairie Mountain Health Region had been upgraded to caution.

ACTIVE CASES IN MANITOBA

Winnipeg continues to see the most cases in the province with 365.

The River East area continues to be the hardest hit in the city with 90 cases. Downtown Winnipeg follows with 70 cases, while the Seven Oaks section has 50 active cases.

In the entire province, the next closest area is the Prairie Mountain Health Region with 36 cases.