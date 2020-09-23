WINNIPEG -- A total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 418, the majority of which are in Winnipeg.

In a news bulletin, the province said the current five-day test-positivity rate is 2.2 per cent.

The new cases, which were announced in every health region in the province, include:

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

one case in the Northern health region;

six cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud region; and

30 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Winnipeg has the bulk of Manitoba's COVID-19 cases, with 334 active cases identified within the city. All other health regions have fewer than 40 active cases.

Within Winnipeg, the River East area has the highest number of cases, with 87 active cases as of Wednesday, followed by the Downtown area with 66 active cases, and the Seven Oaks area with 49 active cases.

The Inkster area has the lowest number of active cases, with seven active cases identified as of Wednesday.

The province said case investigations are ongoing, and the public will be advised if there is a public health risk.

The province says 1,238 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There are 11 people in hospital, and five people in intensive care.

In the bulletin, the province said the number of deaths remains at 18, but it has not yet confirmed if a death that was identified on Tuesday is included in that number.

"Public Health announces COVID-19 related deaths when investigations are complete," a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. "We would not comment until that time and an official announcement is made."

READ MORE: COVID-19 death linked to Winnipeg care home

The province said 1,703 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing Manitoba's total number of tests to 170,045. The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since March in Manitoba is now 1,674.