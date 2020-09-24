WINNIPEG -- Active COVID-19 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region continue to climb, as there are 365 as of Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, said people need to follow health guidelines, noting that if people are sick, they need to stay home.

He pointed out there seems to be one demographic that is being impacted more than others in the city – young adults.

"In the Winnipeg region, we are seeing an increased number of cases that are linked to bars, pubs, and restaurants. Many cases are young adults in their 20s and have had many various exposures at restaurants and bars and throughout the city," said Roussin.

He added there have been reports of people going to crowded facilities, attending several establishments in one night, and he said there have even been cases of people going out to several bars while symptomatic.

Roussin said one of the cases had 36 contacts, and said Winnipeggers and Manitobans need to step up and try to limit contact with others as much as possible.

"We see these types of issues, we know what to do about it," he said. "We know we should be decreasing time in closed spaces, crowded places, and decreasing prolonged contact, and we certainly shouldn't be out and about when we are symptomatic."

Roussin also noted that over the last several weeks, almost half of all new cases in Winnipeg have been at a bar, restaurant, or pub during the acquisition period.

"So it doesn't mean they necessarily acquired it there. But that's a staggeringly high number of people who were at these sites during their acquisition period."

He added people should be aware of the places they go to and if an establishment isn't following proper health guidelines, they should leave.

He also said each person's risk isn't just their own, and if someone is to get COVID-19, they could pass it along to parents, siblings, grandparents, or other friends, and they might have underlying health conditions that make them a greater risk.