WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced on Monday that there have been five new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made by Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health.

All of the new deaths are from the Winnipeg Health Region and include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s linked to the St. Boniface Hospital outbreak, a woman in her 70s who is linked to the Parkview Place outbreak, a woman in her 80s connected to the outbreak at Simkin Centre, and a woman in her 90s linked to the Maples personal care home outbreak.

The death toll now sits at 80.

Officials also announced 241 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,275 since early March.

The new cases include:

35 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

29 cases in the Northern health region;

11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

44 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

122 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 9.0 per cent in the province, and the test positivity rate in Winnipeg is 9.8 per cent.

There are currently 3,455 active cases in Manitoba and 2,740 people have recovered.

Officials said 124 people are in hospital and 18 of those patients are in intensive care.

On Sunday, there were 2,458 tests done, which brings the total to 262,571 since early February.