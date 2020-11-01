WINNIPEG -- Public health officials in Manitoba announced 312 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the disease on Sunday.

Two women in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, all from Maples Long Term Care Home died from the disease. The province also announced a man in his 50s from Steinbach died.

A man in his 70s from Winnipeg also died and is related to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital.

Health officials also announced the death of a man in his 80s related to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital late Saturday.

The death toll now sits at 75.

Along with the six deaths, public health officials announced 312 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province since early March now sits at 6,034.

The new cases announced Sunday are in the following regions:

25 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

16 cases in the Northern health region

7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

26 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

238 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The five-day test positivity rate is 8.9 per cent.

There are now 3,255 total active cases of the disease in the province and 2,704 people have recovered.

The data also shows there are 120 people in hospital and 18 people in intensive care.

On Saturday, 3,697 people were tested for the virus. So far, 259,752 COVID-19 tests have been administered since February.

The Winnipeg Region will become red on the province’s Pandemic Response System on Monday. New restrictions, including reduced retail capacity and a halt on dine-in eating at restaurants, will take effect that day.

The rest of the province will move to code orange starting Monday.