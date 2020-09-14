WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer of Manitoba, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 1,449 cases since early March.

Of the new cases, one is from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, three cases are from the Southern Health Region, and 17 cases are from the Winnipeg Health Region.

The province has also changed the region of one case announced on Sunday. It was originally reported in the Northern Health Region, but it has since changed to the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are currently 257 active cases and 1,176 people have recovered.

There are 12 people in hospital, three of which are in intensive care.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

There were 1,514 tests performed on Friday, 1,433 on Saturday, and 1,049 on Sunday, bringing the total to 155,803 since early February.

Roussin is reminding Manitobans to continue with the COVID-19 fundamentals, which includes staying home when sick, washing and sanitizing their hands, covering their cough, physical distancing, and wearing a mask when physical distancing isn't possible.