WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with one being in the Northern health region.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,428 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.1 per cent.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

 two cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

  • one case in the Northern health region
  • one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • three cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 11 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 239 active cases, and 1,173 people have recovered from the virus.

Fifteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, three of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Saturday, 1,525 tests were performed, bringing the total to 154,756 since early February.