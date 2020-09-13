WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with one being in the Northern health region.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,428 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.1 per cent.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

two cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

one case in the Northern health region

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

three cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

11 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 239 active cases, and 1,173 people have recovered from the virus.

Fifteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, three of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Saturday, 1,525 tests were performed, bringing the total to 154,756 since early February.