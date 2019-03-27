

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Bar Association issued a scathing statement in support of a Manitoba judge Tuesday. It comes after a reports broke Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently had concerns about then-attorney general Jodi Wilson-Raybould’s recommendation to name Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The source claimed Trudeau turned down Wilson-Raybould’s recommendation that Joyal be elevated from chief justice of Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench to chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The bar association said in a statement the leak is “highly disconcerting.”

“The MBA has always supported a fair and formal appointment process for the judges to the Supreme Court of Canada. It is vital that any deliberations leading up to any appointment remain confidential,” it reads.

It continued: “The recent breaches of confidentiality where the suitability of other candidates are discussed is highly disconcerting. It demeans the entire selection process, and is harmful to the privacy of individual applicants.”

Trudeau was reportedly concerned that Joyal wasn’t committed to protecting rights that have flown out of interpretation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, particularly LGBTQ2 rights and even abortion access, neither of which are specifically enshrined in the Charter.

The MBA responded saying, “The implication was given that Chief Justice Joyal could give rulings that would undermine the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ2S community. Such a suggestion is entirely improper, and indeed false.”

The Bar Association added it’s “highly regrettable” Joyal had to respond to these statements and disclose confidential information.

- With files from CTV’s Glen McGregor and The Canadian Press