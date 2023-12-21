Manitoba casino workers reach deal, avert strike

Food and beverage workers at Winnipeg casinos will not be hitting the picket line before Christmas.

The Manitoba Government and General employees Union (MGEU), the union representing nearly 200 workers at the casinos, said Thursday members have ratified a new eight-year collective agreement.

A news release said wage increases will range from 16 per cent to 40 per cent. Members had been working without a contract since 2020.

“The significant wage increases for the next four years reflect how poorly this workforce has been treated,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross in the news release. “Now, these members will be able to finally catch up and keep up with the soaring cost of living.”

The new contact also includes signing bonuses from $600 to $1,800 per member, and increased shift premiums.

The MGEU has previously ratified new contracts for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries workers, as well as MPI employees, following lengthy strike over the summer.