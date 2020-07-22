WINNIPEG -- After being closed down for more than four months, casinos in Manitoba may be allowed to reopen as early as Saturday.

According to the Manitoba's phase four draft plan, casinos may be allowed to open as of July 25, though there will still be restrictions in place.

The new plan proposes casinos may reopen with a maximum occupancy of 50 per cent, including staff.

The province said physical distancing between individuals, households and small groups travelling to the casino together must be in place. It also said casinos will need enhanced and regular cleaning.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) told CTV News that it hopes to reopen the Club Regent Casino, the McPhillips Station Casino and the Shark Club Gaming Centre on Wednesday, July 29 – if the draft plan is approved.

"Liquor & Lotteries has been preparing for some time plans to reopen the Casinos of Winnipeg in a way that will help keep our employees and customers safe while they visit and work in our casinos," a MBLL spokesperson said in a written statement.

They said once the phase four plan is approved, more details will be released on the Casinos of Winnipeg website, with information on the "extensive preventative measures we have in place so that guests know what they can expect when they visit our venues."

South Beach Casino and Resort announced on Facebook that it plans to open on Saturday at 10 a.m., though no further details were provided.

Sand Hills Casino, located in Carberry, Man., announced that it plans to reopen on Saturday at 11 a.m.

CTV News has reached out to South Beach Casino and Resort and the Sand Hills Casino for comment.