Manitoba coach helps lead Canada to wheelchair basketball Paralympic berth

Canada's Senior Women's Wheelchair Basketball National Team will be heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games with one of Manitoba's own at the helm.

The team beat Algeria 88-30 on Saturday to qualify for the Paralympics.

Head Coach Michèle Sung – who is also the head coach for the women's team at the University of Manitoba – said the team worked hard to get the job done.

"This group has been through a lot in the last year, and it speaks to who they are that they let me come in on short notice and lead them. They have worked hard to reach this point, and now the next phase begins," she said in a news release.

Kady Dandeneau led the way for Canada with 24 points, nine rebounds and eights assists, while Cindy Ouellet and Rosalie Lalonde each pitched in 14 and 11 points respectively.

The IWBF Repechage Tournament in Japan was the final chance for Canada to qualify. Canada went undefeated in the three prior games before beating Algeria to secure their Paralympic ticket.

Canada's program has had success in past Paralympics – winning three straight golds between 1992 and 2000. The team also won a bronze in 2004.

The most recent Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020 saw Canada finish fifth.

The 2024 Paralympics get underway on Aug. 28 and run until Sept. 8 in Paris.