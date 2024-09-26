Manitoba communities smash warm weather records

Several Manitoba communities smashed records for high temperatures on Wednesday.

According to a summary by Environment and Climate Change Canada, six communities broke records, including one community that set its record nearly 75 years ago.

Dominion City recorded a temperature of 29.7 C on Wednesday, breaking the record of 28.9 C that was set in 1950.

Steinbach's new record temperature is 27.5 C, a slight increase from 27.2 set in 1967.

In the Deerwood area, a new record of 29.8 C was set, beating the record of 29.1 that was set in 2014.

Another 2014 temperature record was broken in Fisher Branch. The community had a high of 28.5 C, up from 27.6 C.

Oak Point's high was 25.6 C, up from the 24 C record in 2009.

Finally, Churchill broke a record set last year, reporting a high of 23.1 C. The previous record was 21.1 C.