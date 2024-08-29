Manitoba community unveils plan to curb zebra mussels

A Manitoba community is proactively trying to avoid zebra mussels entering the nearby lake.

The RM of Prairie Lakes in southwestern Manitoba will start charging a fee next year to try and slow the spread of zebra mussels, and will ask boaters to adopt a one-waterbody watercraft policy for Pelican Lake.

"We don't want to deter people coming to Pelican Lake or being on the lake, but we want to be proactive as to what type of vessels are coming," said Darren Seymour, the reeve of the RM of Prairie Lakes.

The municipality is encouraging boaters to buy a decal for their watercraft, allowing them access to restricted boat launches on the lake. The decal is $100 a year for powered and keeled watercraft and indicates the watercraft will only be used to go into Pelican Lake. Canoes and kayaks are a one-time $25 fee.

Those who choose not to buy a decal will only be allowed to use the main boat launch in Ninette, but must pass an inspection and pay a $50 fee every time they visit.

Boaters can also purchase a tag when they're attaching the boat to a trailer and leaving the lake. If the tag remains on a return visit, they will not need to pay an inspection fee.

"We can't just sit back and do nothing," Seymour said. "We're mandated by our ratepayers to do what we can to mitigate the possibility (of zebra mussels), and that's what we're trying to do."

Seymour said there are presently no traces of zebra mussels in Pelican Lake.

A town hall meeting on the plan will take place Sept. 8.

The full plan can be read online.