Manitoba completes agreement to develop CentrePort Canada Rail Park

The Manitoba government has completed an agreement with real estate developer Focus Equities Inc. to lead the creation of the rail park project at CentrePort Canada.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced the agreement on Friday, saying the project will provide trade, economic growth, job creations, increased tax revenues, and business attraction and investment.

“This development, in the heart of the country, will support our vision to make Manitoba a true trade gateway nationally and internationally,” the premier said in a news release.

“Expected to create more than 4,800 direct and indirect jobs and have a significant impact on the province’s GDP, the rail park project will help us bolster our economy and attract new businesses, now and well into the future.”

The 665-acre rail park, which will be located within CentrePort, will provide businesses with their large-volume shipping needs; the ability to transport goods between the road and rail; and will also have close access to the Winnipeg airport.

The premier noted that this project uses Manitoba’s geographic location to its advantage, and will help to boost the province’s trade and investment attraction profile.

Ken Marash, owner of Focus Equities Inc., said that there is a high demand in North America for a centralized logistics and shipping location for rail, truck and air due to global supply chain issues.

“We are already in negotiations with global brands who are interested in choosing our rail park land for their transportation infrastructure needs,” he said.

CentrePort Canada Inc. issued a request for proposals in 2018 to find a private developer for the rail park project.

More information on the project can be found online.