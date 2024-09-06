WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba court acquits jail guard of charges in death of Indigenous inmate

    WINNIPEG -

    A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.

    Robert Jeffrey Morden, a corrections officer in Manitoba, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life. He had pleaded not guilty.

    On Friday, a provincial judge acquitted Morden of all charges.

    The charges were in connection to the death of 45-year-old William Ahmo, an Indigenous inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

    Ahmo died days after an hours-long stand-off with the jail’s guards in February 2021. Morden had been leading the tactical emergency response team that day.

    This is a developing story. More details to come. 

