Manitoba court acquits jail guard of charges in death of Indigenous inmate

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.

Robert Jeffrey Morden, a corrections officer in Manitoba, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life. He had pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, a provincial judge acquitted Morden of all charges.

The charges were in connection to the death of 45-year-old William Ahmo, an Indigenous inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Ahmo died days after an hours-long stand-off with the jail’s guards in February 2021. Morden had been leading the tactical emergency response team that day.

This is a developing story. More details to come.