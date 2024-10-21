WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba mandating passenger heaters for all buses starting in November

    Charter bus - mandatory seatbelts
    Starting next month, all buses in Manitoba will require functional heating systems for passengers.

    The provincial government announced the changes on Monday, saying all buses will need passenger heating and there will be daily inspections starting Nov. 1, 2024.

    "Whether travelling by bus is the only option or their preferred choice, all passengers must be safe and comfortable when travelling during cold weather," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor in a news release.

    These changes come after Naylor heard reports of people travelling on buses when temperatures were cold and there was no heat.

    "For northern bus passengers travelling overnight during the winter, working heaters are a necessity," said Thompson Mayor Colleen Smook in a news release.

    "They're a vital piece of safety equipment on highways where communities are hundreds of kilometres apart."

