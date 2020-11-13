WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it is opening two more COVID-19 testing sites as cases in the province continue to surge.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a drive-up testing location opened at Assiniboia Downs, located at 3975 Portage Ave., in Winnipeg. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The province noted this facility will expand Winnipeg’s testing capacity by 200 tests per day, with the ability to expand to up to 400 tests. Residents must make appointments at this location, which can be booked online.

Then on Monday, Nov. 16, a drive-thru testing location will open at the Manitoba Public Insurance building, located at 2007 Saskatchewan Ave., in Portage la Prairie, Man.

This facility will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The province reminds Manitobans that COVID-19 testing is now available at some doctors’ clinics in Winnipeg. Appointments can be booked online for the Dakota Medical Centre, located at 17-845 Dakota St., as well as for the Minor Illness and Injury Clinic, hosted by Red River College at 2055 Notre Dame Ave.

It also reminds Manitobans that only those with symptoms should seek testing, and employers should only send employees for testing if they have symptoms or if it was recommended by public health officials.

The Manitoba government will be announcing more drive-thru and drive-up testing sites in the coming days and weeks.

Manitobans can book their appointments for COVID-19 testing online.