WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has passed the mark of 800 deaths as health officials announced five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

There have been 804 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Three of the new deaths are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, including a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s both from the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre outbreak. The third death was a man in his 80s from the outbreak at the medical unit in the Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

The other two deaths are from the Winnipeg area including a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s linked to the Concordia Place outbreak.

Officials also announced 113 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28,810 since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 10.8 per cent in Manitoba and 6.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Northern Health Region has the largest number of new cases with 58, followed by Winnipeg with 33. The Interlake-Eastern Health Region had 10 new cases, while both the Prairie Mountain Health Region and Southern Health Region had six cases.

There are 3,542 active cases and 24,464 people have recovered.

There are still 145 people in hospital with COVID-19, 23 of those people are in intensive care. Hospitals also have 127 people who have recovered but still require care, including 13 people in ICU.

On Sunday, 1,595 tests were done, bringing the total to 466,635 since February 2020.

This is a developing story. More details to come.