WINNIPEG -- More than 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba, the province announced on Friday.

As of June 17, Manitoba has given 1,111,776 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,979 doses provided at the Leila supersite during walk-ins from June 15 to 17.

The province has also updated the eligibility date for people to receive their second dose.

Anyone who received their first dose on or before May 23 can now make an appointment for their second dose.

Indigenous Manitobans 12 and older can book second dose appointments, however, due to a Pfizer vaccine slowdown, appointments for people ages 12-17 are not generally available until more Pfizer doses become available.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

The province also announced 15 medical clinics and pharmacies will be regional hubs to give second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The hubs will be available online next week.