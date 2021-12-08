Manitoba elder Dave Courchene Jr., founder of Indigenous education centre, dies at 71

Dave Courchene is honoured during a special ceremony in November 2021. Courchene, a Manitoba elder who founded an internationally-recognized centre that shares Indigenous knowledge and teachings, has died at age 71. (CTV News Winnipeg)

