WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has expanded its eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine second-dose appointments.

On Wednesday, the province said anyone who got their first vaccine dose on or before April 20 is able to book their second dose appointments.

This comes as the province announced new strategies to encourage residents to get their first dose.

Provincial data shows 62 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Manitobans who are eligible to book their second-dose appointment can call 1-844-626-8222 or book an appointment online.

The province said people booking second-dose appointments must know when they received their first dose, and what type of vaccine they received. This information can be found online.