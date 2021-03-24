WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government expects that by April 3, it will have administered 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Task Force, the province also expects by April 18, it will have administered 300,000 doses.

Botha added that Manitoba has reached the daily maximum capacity of 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day. He said the system still needs to be stress tested.

“We are where we want to be in terms of preparedness,” Botha said in a technical briefing on Wednesday.

Botha, along with Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will provide more details on the vaccine rollout during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.