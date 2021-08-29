Advertisement
Manitoba Filipino Street Festival returns with a bang
Published Sunday, August 29, 2021 11:38AM CST Last Updated Sunday, August 29, 2021 11:38AM CST
The first day of the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival on Saturday ended with a fireworks display for visitors celebrating Winnipeg's Filipino community. (Source: Ley Navarro/ Manitoba Filipino Street Festival/ Facebook)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- After COVID-19 interrupted previous celebrations, the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival has returned to Winnipeg with a bang.
The first day of the festival on Saturday ended with a fireworks display for visitors celebrating Winnipeg's Filipino community.
The festival includes music, food trucks, contests and performances.
The festival continues Sunday at 737 Keewatin Street. Vaccination cards or QR codes are required to attend the event.