WINNIPEG -- A First Nation community in Manitoba says one of its residents has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fisher River Cree Nation confirmed the news in an online post on Friday afternoon.

According to the post written by Chief David Crate, the individual became symptomatic on September 8, and went in for a test at Percy E. Moore Hospital. The positive test was confirmed on Thursday, September 10, and has been sent to the province's public health laboratory for confirmation.

The individual was exposed to the virus in Winnipeg prior to September 6, and was asymptomatic when they returned to the community. The individual is currently self-isolating and in stable condition.

Contact tracing has been put in place, and all individuals identified as close contacts are in self-isolation for 14 days.

Fisher River Cree Nation closed its administration office on Friday for cleaning and sanitization. It will reopen on Monday.

The community said there is no immediate threat to the public, but are asking residents to follow public health protocols, such as physical distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask in public.

"We also ask members to refrain from posting concerns or reporting individuals on social media, as it can lead to panic and stress," Crate said in a statement. "Fisher River Health Services work very close with individuals to ensure the safety of our community."