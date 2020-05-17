WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for the sixth day in a row.

The Province of Manitoba announced in a news release there are no new cases of the virus in the province as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The total number of cases in the province remains at 289.

Currently, two people are in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care. There are 25 active cases, and 257 people have recovered.

The province said the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Saturday, 762 COVID-19 tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 34,715.

Many community testing sites will be closing on Monday.

Manitobans are also reminded to stay in or close to their home communities and to stay home as much as possible.

Manitobans from the south part of the province are not allowed to travel past the 53rd parallel, essentially anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, also made a tweet Sunday, reminding Manitobans to stay home if they feel ill.