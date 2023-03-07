Manitoba government to table 2023 preliminary budget

For the last time before the provincial election in October, the Manitoba government will be tabling the budget Tuesday.

This preliminary budget is pegged as one that will see increased spending, with Finance Minister Cliff Cullen noting on Monday, economic recovery from the pandemic and higher transfer payments will allow more money to be spent.

The budget is expected to include tax cuts, aid for those struggling with the rising cost of living, spending on health care, education and social programming.

Since 2009, Manitoba has been running a deficit when the budget is announced, except for 2019 when there was a $5 million surplus.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

- With files from The Canadian Press