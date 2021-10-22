New drugs to treat cystic fibrosis, HIV, will be covered by Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is adding new drugs to the provincial formulary, allowing patients to access medications for cystic fibrosis and HIV.

Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the additions on Friday, saying Trikafta for cystic fibrosis and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will be added to the provincial drug program.

“Trikafta has helped tens of thousands of people with cystic fibrosis live their lives normally instead of having to struggle for every breath,” Gordon said.

“PrEP is an anti-retroviral drug that greatly reduces the risk of HIV infection.”

Patients will be able to access these drugs if they meet provincial eligibility criteria and are eligible for pharmacare or receive health coverage from Employment and Income Assistance.

“This is an important announcment for Manitobans,” Gordon said.

“Adding these two drugs to the provincial formulary will dramatically change the lives of Manitobans living with cystic fibrosis or who are at risk of HIV exposure.”

THE MEDICATIONS

Trikafta is a cystic fibrosis treatment that helps people to better manage their illness. The triple combination drug is used for treating symptoms and targeting the basic defect from specific genetic mutations that cause cystic fibrosis.

Manitoba is able to provide access to this drug due to its participation in the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

PrEP is a medication taken daily to prevent HIV from spreading in the body and to reduce the risk of getting the virus.

To provide PrEP medical practitioners need to register. The registration forms can be found online.

Manitoba Health and Seniors Care partnered with the Manitoba HIV Program to create the ‘Manitoba HIV Program HIV Prevention Guidelines.' These guidelines include eligibility for PrEP, initial and ongoing assessment, and recommended supports for patients receiving PrEP.

The Manitoba Pharmacare Program is a drug benefit program for eligible Manitobans whose incomes are affected by the high cost of prescription drugs. Coverage is based on total family income and the amount paid for eligible drugs.