WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced another death in Manitoba from COVID-19, bringing the total to 980.

The death, reported on Tuesday, was a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg area and it is connected to the B.1.1.7 variant.

The province also added another 291 cases of COVID-19; however, one previously announced case was removed.

The five-day test positivity rate is 8.5 per cent in Manitoba and 9.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had the majority of the new cases with 212, while the Prairie Mountain Health Region had 31 cases. The Southern Health Region had 29 new cases, 12 cases came from the Interlake-Eastern area and seven cases are from Northern Manitoba.

Manitoba has had 39,814 cases since March 2020.

The province also added another 402 variant cases, bringing the total to 2,705. There are 993 active cases and 1,701 people have recovered. Eleven deaths have been connected to variants.

The B.1.1.7 variant is still the most dominant with 1,621 cases, 1,052 have not been specified, there are 21 B.1.351 variant cases and 11 P.1 variant cases.

The active case count is creeping up to the 3,000 mark. There are currently 2,692 people with COVID-19. Another 36,142 people have recovered.

Hospital numbers are also climbing as 120 people are hospitalized with active COVID-19 throughout the province, including 36 people in intensive care. There are also 62 people who are no longer infectious but still require care, including 11 people in ICU.

On Monday, 2,717 tests were completed, bringing the total to 673,563 since February 2020.