WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have cancelled the daily update on COVID-19 cases for Saturday.

This means Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, won’t be holding a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m.

THE LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

On Friday, the province announced changes are coming to COVID-19 testing procedures.

Siragusa said that healthcare workers, who cover COVID-19 positive cases, will now ask patients questions related to their race, ethnicity and/or Indigenous identity in order to help with contact tracing of the virus.

Beginning next, Manitobans who have been tested for the virus will be able to access the results online. Siragusa noted that Manitoba is creating a secure online portal, so those tested can quickly access their negative test results.

To date, there have been 279 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

- With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick.