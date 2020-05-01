WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said this brings the province's total to 279.

Five people are currently in hospital and no one is in intensive care.

There are 38 active cases and 235 people have recovered. The number of deaths remains at six.

On Thursday, 689 tests were performed, bringing the total number of tested to 25,402 since early February.

LIMITS ON PERSONAL CARE HOME STAFF

The public health order that limits personal care home workers to one location came into effect Friday.

The restriction was put in place to limit the possibility of COVID-19 spreading at a personal care home.

The province said the change is being implemented quickly and that all 127 licensed personal care homes in Manitoba have staff in place.

PROVINCE'S 16TH TESTING SITE OPENS

A new drive-thru testing site opened in Swan River on Friday at a Manitoba Public Insurance facility at 125 Fourth Ave. North.

It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the province's 16th testing site.

For information on testing criteria and testing site locations, people can visit the government's website.

PROVINCE TO BEGIN REOPENING

The province announced that beginning on May 4, some non-essential businesses will be able to reopen, but Roussin noted there will continue to be strict enforcement of public health measures, even as restrictions are loosened.

"It is a broad reopening, but it is also very restrictive,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The restrictions on these businesses that are opening is significant, that’s because we aren’t returning to normal.

The Manitoba legislature is also set to reconvene on Wednesday.