WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccination Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, the co-lead for the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes two days after the province started to administer vaccines to the general public.

Those who are eligible can now book their shots at supersites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and Selkirk by calling 1-844-626-8222.

Currently, members of the public born on or before Dec. 31, 1930, and First Nations people born on or before Dec. 31, 1950, can book appointments for the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Canada. This is the third vaccine approved for use in Canada.

As of March 1, Manitoba has received 108,460 doses of the different COVID-19 vaccines, including 79,560 from Pfizer and 28,900 from Moderna.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones and The Canadian Press.