WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's provincial health orders have been extended for another two weeks, as health officials say they need more time to see the full consequences of holiday gatherings.

On Friday morning, the day when Manitoba's current round of health orders were set to expire, the province announced it would be extending the orders until Jan. 22, 2021.

The province said the only change in the orders allows for exemptions for professional hockey teams to allow games as well as training.

"These changes will be in effect for two weeks while officials monitor possible increases to case numbers as a result of the holidays," the province said in a news release. "Beginning next week, the Manitoba government will be consulting with Manitobans for feedback on potential future changes to the orders, should case numbers allow."

In the release, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said there have already been 355 cases and nearly 1,900 close contacts linked to holiday gatherings. He said that number is expected to increase in the coming days.

"That is why we’re extending the public health orders with a minor adjustment," he said. "We need to continue to protect our families and friends by staying home as much as possible.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.