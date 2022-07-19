Manitoba highway crash leaves one dead, sends three to hospital

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy has been arrested after a fatal crash on Monday that killed one man and sent three other people to the hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m., RCMP officers were called to a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 230 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Mounties investigated the crash and determined that the driver of the SUV was travelling west on Highway 230, when he entered the intersection when it was unsafe to do so. Police said the SUV crashed into a pickup truck with a camper trailer, which was travelling north on Highway 8.

The pickup truck, which had four people inside, then rolled into a ditch.

One of the truck’s passengers, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 46-year-old man, and a third passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old boy who was the only person inside the vehicle, sustained minor injuries. He was arrested and is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the crash.