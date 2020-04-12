WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is warning people about a scheme in which it says its employees are being impersonated by phone.

Hydro tweeted that the scheme involves customers being threatened with disconnection due to non-payment. But the Crown corporation said it has “suspended all disconnections due to non-payment during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

It recommends that people hang up the call and report the scheme online.

⚠️ SCAM ALERT ⚠️

The Manitoba government has been warning people of reports of phishing schemes and fraud related to COVID-19. The province said to not give out any financial information, hang up on the caller and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-800-495-8501.



