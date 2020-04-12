WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced there will be no daily news conference on Sunday regarding COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will not be speaking to the public. Instead, the province will be providing an update on the situation online at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, the Manitoba government announced it’s looking to local businesses to help produce Manitoba-designed masks.

To date, there are 243 cases of the virus in Manitoba, with four deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.