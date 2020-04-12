WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are urging people to stay home this Easter Sunday.

“You cannot arrange for people to come to your home for a gathering,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, at a news conference on Saturday.

“Do not attend other homes for gathering. This includes holiday celebrations such as Easter and Passover.”

Roussin noted that the virus is transmitted through close, prolonged contact. He instead recommends that people connect with loved ones virtually.

“Do not have large family gatherings at this point,” he said.

“Do your part to reduce the transmission of this virus.”

The Manitoba government has already put into place many physical distancing measures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, including closing schools and non-critical businesses, cancelling public gatherings and changing workplace protocols.

It warns Manitobans to avoid playdates, group gatherings, visiting crowded stores or outdoors spaces, having visitors or non-essential workers in their homes, driving with friends in the car, and peak transit times. The province also said people should use caution when visiting grocery stores, picking up medications or getting takeout orders.

To date, there are 243 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and four deaths,

Manitoba health officials will not be holding a news conference on Sunday to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province, but will be sending out information online.