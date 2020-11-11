WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians are having to find new ways to honour and remember the sacrifices made by veterans– and the Manitoba legislature is no exception.

The province has projected an image of a poppy onto the Manitoba Legislative Building for this year’s Remembrance Day.

To honour the memory of those who have served their country, the @PoppyBlanket was hung in the @MBLegislature today, prior to #RemembranceDay



As the building is closed, please consider a retweet/like/follow to share this tribute with all Manitobans.#LestWeForget #mbpoli



���� pic.twitter.com/XFx57VAJh6 — Brad Robertson (@fairdinkumbrad) November 10, 2020

Premier Brian Pallister issued a statement saying that veterans have shaped Manitoba, Canada and the world for better.

“It is because of their bravery and great sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and democracy that we may enjoy the freedoms we have today,” his statement said.

The premier added that due to the pandemic, people can’t gather together and participate in services the way they normally would, but he encourages Manitobans to honour veterans and active military personnel by observing a minute of silence at 11 a.m. and wearing a poppy.

“On behalf of all Manitobans, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women who have served, and continue to serve our beautiful county with courage and dignity,” Pallister said.

“Thank you for your service. Lest we forget. We will remember them always.”

While many Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled this year, a number of groups are hosting virtual services for Manitobans to participate in. A list of these services can be found online.