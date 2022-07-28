Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag

A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.

The incident happened in late May. Jennaya Isaac says her 12-year-old son Kaiden was gifted a pride flag by his younger sister Alina.

She said the two were playing at recess at Calvin Christian School, the private religious institution they attend. They decided to climb to the top of the play structure so Kaiden could wave his pride flag in the wind.

Isaac said a teacher told Kaiden to put the flag away because it was not respectful to other students and the school does not support it. The teacher said she would report the incident to the school principal.

After recess, Isaac said Principal John Sawatsky pulled Kaiden out of class to tell him the flag was not allowed on school grounds because of what it represented.

“Mr. Sawatzky accused Kaiden of trying to make a "statement." Kaiden was accused of trying to teach the other kids inappropriate things that should only be discussed with their parents,” Isaac wrote in her complaint filed earlier this month.

Isaac alleges in the complaint she contacted Sawatzky on the phone the following day to discuss the incident, at which time he said the flag was not allowed at school.

“He told me during our phone conversation that Kaiden should leave his flag at home and stop talking about being gay if he did not want to be singled out by teachers and students,” the complaint reads.

Isaac said she spoke with the head of the school board Ron Pluchinski later that same day, who told her the principal owed her son an apology.

STUDENT THREATENED TO BURN PRIDE FLAG: COMPLAINT

The complaint goes on to detail other ensuing incidents involving the pride flag. Isaac said Kaiden carried it at morning recess the following week and was teased on the playground. Additionally, the complaint said his sister held the flag and another student ran into her in an attempt to take it away, threatening to cut and burn it.

She notes that Sawatsky spoke to Kaiden’s class soon after about the incident and the importance of respect.

Still, Isaac said her son stayed home the following day because he was scared to return.

“Although Alina played with the flag at recess, she was not reprimanded. I believe Kaiden was reprimanded because he is gay,” the complaint reads.

Isaac said the principal eventually apologized to her son after the incident was reported in the media.

“You could tell it was a very forced apology,” she said. “It was basically just excusing his behaviour.”

A meeting was eventually held in June between Isaac, Sawatzky and Pluchinski but by that point, the mother had already begun the process of filing the complaint.

“I told them it was only a matter of time before the complaint was finalized and went through,” she said.

Isaac said in her complaint she believes her son was discriminated against based on his sexual orientation.

The complaint could take several months to be investigated and for a recommendation to be prepared.

Isaac is confident the commission will side with her, and hopes school staff and administration will be mandated to take gender identity sensitivity training.

“It’s been extremely frustrating. For Kaiden, I think it was more that he was being teased and he was feeling singled out,” she said.

“It’s a pretty terrible experience, but we’ve been working to make it a positive one.”

SCHOOL BOARD DRAFTING NEW POLICY

School board chair Ron Pluchinski told CTV News Winnipeg the board is currently working with a consultant to draft a policy to deal with these types of issues.

He also said staff will take equity and inclusion workshops in September to avoid similar situations.

“We have identified this is something to address,” Pluchinski said in a phone call. “We want to do everything right. We want (Isaac’s) child to not feel like they’re being excluded,” he said.