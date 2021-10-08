Manitoba NDP introduces bill to create protest buffer zones outside health-care centres

A protest attracted hundreds of people along Sherbrook Street outside the Health Sciences Centre on Sept. 1, 2021. (Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg) A protest attracted hundreds of people along Sherbrook Street outside the Health Sciences Centre on Sept. 1, 2021. (Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island