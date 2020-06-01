WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba NDP and Liberals want the government to resume regular sitting days at the Manitoba Legislature.

Opposition House Leader Nahanni Fontaine and River Heights MLA Jon Gerrard sent a letter to House Leader Kelvin Goertzen, saying that, as the province continues to ease public health restrictions and the second phase of reopening begins, they believe the legislature can regularly resume in a safe and responsible manner.

“Since the commencement of the 42nd Legislature, the House has only sat for 26 full days due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said.

“As a result of this, we are seven weeks behind where we would normally be in the number of days we have been sitting.”

CTV Winnipeg previously reported the legislature was suspended indefinitely back in March, and then had one sitting day per week during the month of May.

Fontaine and Gerrard said there’s a lot of work to finish during the current session, including estimates and debating several bills.

“With many people unemployed and with new job losses in businesses and at Crown Corporations, like Manitoba Hydro, looming, with confusion around the re-opening of schools and with the need to pay careful attention to our front-line health care and social services during the pandemic, it is important that we as elected officials return to the Legislature to discuss the impact of the government’s decisions and for all of us to work for the benefit of all Manitobans,” they said in the letter.

The letter notes that other provincial legislatures are operating in June and beyond to complete necessary business. It said Manitoba needs to sit in June, September, and October to get caught up.

CTV Winnipeg reached out to the province for comment.