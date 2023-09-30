Winnipeg

Manitoba NDP, PCs make final push ahead of October 3 provincial election

Kinew said just before Sept. 30 last year, the PCs unanimously voted against a Manitoba NDP bill to recognize Orange Shirt Day as a statutory holiday province-wide. (Source: Taylor Brock, CTV News) Kinew said just before Sept. 30 last year, the PCs unanimously voted against a Manitoba NDP bill to recognize Orange Shirt Day as a statutory holiday province-wide. (Source: Taylor Brock, CTV News)

Manitoba's political partly leaders continue to make campaign promises with just a few days left until the provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew was in downtown Winnipeg, pledging to make Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation a provincial statutory holiday should his party form government.

"I think young people in Manitoba view this as one of the more significant days in the school year, and I want every parent and every family to be able to participate," said Kinew. "And so a stat holiday would allow everyone – no matter where you are – to participate."

Kinew said just before Sept. 30 last year, the PCs unanimously voted against a Manitoba NDP bill to recognize Orange Shirt Day as a statutory holiday province-wide. 

PC Leader Heather Stefanson was in eastern Manitoba Saturday, attending Orange Shirt Day events in Gambler First Nation.

“This is an important day to reflect, listen, and learn,” said Stefanson in a news release. “Our party is committed to helping advance First Nations communities, and ensure that they have more opportunities. First Nations partnerships are key to growing our economy. We must ensure they are included in our plans to grow the north.”

The PCs are committing $10 million for the Quest Health Recovery Centre, a First Nations-run addictions recovery centre for First Nations people.

Manitoba's 43rd provincial election takes place Oct. 3, 2023.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

  • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

    Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News