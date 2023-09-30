Manitoba NDP, PCs make final push ahead of October 3 provincial election

Manitoba's political partly leaders continue to make campaign promises with just a few days left until the provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew was in downtown Winnipeg, pledging to make Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation a provincial statutory holiday should his party form government.

"I think young people in Manitoba view this as one of the more significant days in the school year, and I want every parent and every family to be able to participate," said Kinew. "And so a stat holiday would allow everyone – no matter where you are – to participate."

Kinew said just before Sept. 30 last year, the PCs unanimously voted against a Manitoba NDP bill to recognize Orange Shirt Day as a statutory holiday province-wide.

PC Leader Heather Stefanson was in eastern Manitoba Saturday, attending Orange Shirt Day events in Gambler First Nation.

“This is an important day to reflect, listen, and learn,” said Stefanson in a news release. “Our party is committed to helping advance First Nations communities, and ensure that they have more opportunities. First Nations partnerships are key to growing our economy. We must ensure they are included in our plans to grow the north.”

The PCs are committing $10 million for the Quest Health Recovery Centre, a First Nations-run addictions recovery centre for First Nations people.

Manitoba's 43rd provincial election takes place Oct. 3, 2023.