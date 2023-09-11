Manitoba NDP promise to give local contractors preference, despite trade agreements

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to ensure more government contract work goes to bidders and workers within the province.

National and regional trade agreements require equal access to bidders from other provinces on most major projects, but the New Democrats say there are exceptions.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the governing Progressive Conservatives have not taken advantage of those exceptions, and he would do better.

He did not provide specific examples.

Kinew also promised to spend more on infrastructure projects, including new hospital emergency departments his party has promised if it wins the Oct. 3 election.

The NDP plan is endorsed by Dave McPhail of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, who says there has been less work under the Tory government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.