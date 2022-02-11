Manitoba officials to announce public health order update today

Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide an update on the province’s public health orders on Friday.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 10:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the same week that the latest round of public health orders took effect in Manitoba.

The current restrictions, which are in place until Feb. 22, include increasing the size of private indoor and outdoor gatherings and increasing capacity at a number of businesses. A full list of the public health orders can be found online.

Earlier in the week, Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, said the province would not be rushing to loosen its restrictions just because other Prairie provinces are doing so. He said Manitoba will look predominantly at its own metrics to decide whether to make further changes.

- With files from the Canadian Press.